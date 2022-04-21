Police Arrest Ponca City Man On Child Pornography Complaints

Thursday, April 21st 2022, 3:58 pm

By: News 9

Ponca City police have arrested 39-year-old George Robert Castanon on complaints of manufacturing and possessing child pornography and felony peeping Tom.

On April 19, Castanon’s girlfriend found disturbing content on a portable media storage device that was owned by Castanon.

Upon viewing the content, she discovered what appeared to be video and images of a juvenile. She immediately contacted Ponca City police.

Ponca City police who are commissioned with the OSBI Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force took over the investigation and executed search warrants on multiple devices owned by Castanon.

The devices were described as a concealable camera, a cell phone, a laptop and other digital media storage devices.

Investigators located video of a juvenile who was unaware she was being recorded.

Castanon was questioned by investigators and admitted to secretly making the recordings.

If you suspect a child is being sexually exploited, contact the Ponca City Police Department at 580-767-0370. You can also contact the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST or at www.cybertipline.com



