President Biden Announces Additional Military Aid Package For Ukraine

Thursday, April 21st 2022, 5:42 pm

President Joe Biden announced Thursday another $800 million in weapons and military assistance to help Ukraine "beat back [Russian President Vladimir] Putin's savagery."

As with earlier aid packages to Ukraine, including another $800 million in security assistance announced last week, the funding comes from the $13.6 billion approved by Congress last month.

"We’re not sitting on the funding that Congress has provided for Ukraine," Biden said at the White House Thursday morning. “We’re sending it, directly to the front lines of freedom, to the fearless and skilled Ukrainian fighters who are standing in the breach."

The latest package includes 72 more 155 mm howitzers, along with 144,000 artillery rounds, 72 tactical vehicles to tow the howitzers and 121 unmanned aerial vehicle systems, known as "Phoenix Ghost" drones.

Howitzer cannons included in last week's package have arrived and U.S. soldiers are now training several dozen Ukrainians who will, in turn, act as trainers within the Ukrainian artillery units.

"In the past two months, we’ve moved weapons and equipment to Ukraine at record speed," Biden said. “We’ve sent thousands of anti-armor and anti-missile helicopters, drones, grenade launchers, machine guns, rifles and radar systems."

In a tweet Thursday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed his gratitude for the help.

"I’m grateful to @POTUS & [American] people for the leadership in supporting the people of Ukraine in the fight against Russian aggression. This help is needed today more than ever! It saves the lives of our defenders of democracy and freedom and brings us closer to restoring peace in [Ukraine],” Zelenskyy’s tweet said.

While the situation in besieged Mariupol appears lost, the Ukrainian military continues to hold its own elsewhere, a fact that Biden attributes both to the bravery and skill of the Ukrainian soldiers but also to support from the United States.

"Every American taxpayer, every member of our Armed Forces can be proud of the fact that our country‘s generosity and the skill and service of our military helped arm and repel Russia’s aggression in Ukraine,” Biden said.

But American generosity may soon run out. Biden said the aid approved by Congress has nearly been exhausted, and so he plans to ask Congress for supplemental funding next week.

"My hope is -- my expectation -- is Congress would move quickly," Biden said.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) was asked about a supplemental funding bill Thursday following her meeting with Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.

"We'll learn more about that in the next day or so to be taken up as soon as we can next week,” Pelosi said.