Thursday, April 21st 2022, 12:25 pm

By: News On 6, News 9

A bill that limits a person's ability to designate their biological sex on a birth certificate passed through the state House Thursday.

The bill, known as Senate Bill 1100, passed with 75 ayes and 16 nays.

SB1100's passage now bans the use of "nonbinary" as a descriptor on state-issued birth certificates.

The bill will head to Governor Kevin Stitt's desk.

