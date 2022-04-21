Hundreds Of Flags At State Capitol For Child Abuse Prevention Month

Thursday, April 21st 2022, 7:06 am

Hundreds of flags will be planted on the State Capitol lawn Thursday to bring awareness to nearly 15,000 cases of child abuse and neglect in Oklahoma over the last year.

There are 600-800 flags at the State Capitol, representing victims of child abuse from across the country.

Parent Promise is the organization hosting the annual Field of Flags Healing Field ceremony.

The local non-profit serves any parent who needs a helping hand.

They say child abuse impacts everyone, not just the victims.

Parent Promise says their free services help provide parents with the supplies, skills and confidence they need to be the best parent possible.

Sherry Fair, Executive Director Of Parent Promise, says they serve more than 200 families a year and want to help more people.

"It is just never enough, there are so many people out there who just really need a hand…They just want to improve their lives and be able to be self-sufficient and raise their children the way they want to, and give them what they want and need,” Fair stated.

She also wants Oklahomans to know that child abuse impacts everyone, not just the victims.

"This is our next generation and if you are able to provide for your family at the level you want to, you have to realize there are families around you that can't, but they are growing up with your children, said Fair.

The goal of Thursday's ceremony is to rally support for child abuse prevention programs during Child Abuse Prevention Month.

You'll see 30 Oklahoma flags carried from the State Capitol over to State Capitol Park, with each one representing 500 of the abuse cases in Oklahoma.

The ceremony starts at 12:30 Thursday afternoon.

The event will feature First Lady Sarah Stitt, the Oklahoma State Department of Health's Interim Health Commissioner Keith Reed, Judge Doris Fransein, Parent Promise/Prevent Child Abuse Oklahoma, the City of Oklahoma City as well as Downtown and Edmond Exchange Clubs.

To learn more about Parent Promise, click here.