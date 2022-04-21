Hot Temperatures And Winds Continue, Storm Chances In Northwest Oklahoma

Thursday, April 21st 2022, 6:49 am

Temperatures are running about 15 degrees warmer than normal in Oklahoma City.

Plan for another hot and breezy day on Thursday.

We look dry in OKC, but storm chances will go up in western Oklahoma.

Chances are the highest in the northwest parts of the state today.

For folks in this area, our trackers will be out and will keep you advised.

If a storm develops Thursday, it will be severe.

The threats will be hail up to the size of tennis balls.

Winds could gust over 70 mph.

The tornado threat ramps up Thursday evening as well.

It will remain low overall, but any storm that forms will rotate and will have to be monitored very closely.