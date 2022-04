Thursday, April 21st 2022, 5:35 am

By: News 9

Woman Injured After Bing Hit By Car In SW OKC

Police say a woman is in critical condition on Thursday morning after she was hit by a car near Southwest 3rd and Meridian.

Officials say emergency crews found her unresponsive at the scene just after 11 p.m. on Wednesday night and rushed her to the hospital.

According to police, the driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating with officers.

Authorities have not yet identified the victim.





