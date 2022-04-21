US Secret Service Helps Bust 'Jackpotting' Scheme In Oklahoma

Wednesday, April 20th 2022, 9:07 pm

Four men are accused of robbing a metro ATM through a process called "Jackpotting."

The US Secret Service says the sophisticated crime costs victims millions of dollars each year.

According to the Secret Service, Oklahoma is one of the hardest hit states in the country.

In this particular case, the thieves targeted and were arrested at an OnCue gas station last week near N. Western and Memorial.

The ATM inside is still out of order.

According to reports, a surveillance team was watching as four men entered the store and were "observed conducting these activities consistent with those commonly seen during these attacks."

At the time of their arrests, investigators located tools, computer equipment, magnetic stripe cards, and other instruments.

Through "jackpotting" reports show the men gained access to the ATM and used malware to force the machine to dispense cash.

And while the accused thieves aren't able to gain access to customer's information, the Secret Service says these crimes have cost institutions millions of dollars in losses.

Because thieves have to physically gain access to the machine, photos from another jackpotting case at a Tulsa gas station show the signs to look for including a compromised card plate.

According to Cyberware experts, criminals often target older machines that are not frequently updated.



