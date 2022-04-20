New Details Emerge On Fire That Destroyed Canton Apartments

Wednesday, April 20th 2022, 6:33 pm

New details have been released about the plans for the site of the near $60 million apartment complex that burned to the ground at Classen Curve.

On the night of February 8th, The Canton Apartment Complex ignited, taking days to finally put out the fire. However, as the investigation continues, there are still more questions than answers.

"At the time it honestly looked like it would be segmented to just a portion of the complex," said Grant Humphrey's, President of Humphreys Capital. "Unfortunately, it ended up impacting the entire project, it was a total loss."

According to the Oklahoma City Fire Department, the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

"Just disappointing," said Humphreys. "I mean so much work went into that and we're very disappointed, this project has a special place for our company."

Just days after the fire, News 9 reported the complex had only received a handful of applications and they did not have any signed leases. However, according to developers, it was on track to lease-up faster than expected.

The apartments were about to receive a certificate of occupancy, which would have allowed finalization of leases and residents to begin moving in.

"Where we were is strong demand, strong indicators from the market, great optimism and kind of a waiting list of people that were interested in coming in," Humphreys said.

Project representatives say they're disputing what they call conspiracy theories and point out that the building had a standard roofing system, and the project was on track to outperform financial projections.

Investigators say they'll release the cause of the fire as soon as they learn more.



