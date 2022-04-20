‘Drive Electric Earth Day’ Highlights Earth Day Weekend At OU

Wednesday, April 20th 2022, 6:19 pm

Earth Day is this upcoming Friday and some University of Oklahoma students are promoting ways that you can go green.

A student organization called “Green Week” is celebrating Drive Electric Earth Day on Thursday.

Norman and Oklahoma City electric vehicle drivers and enthusiasts will come together at OU to highlight the clean air benefits and cost-effectiveness of electric cars.

Attendees can view and demo more than 15 electric vehicles, including Tesla and Bison Superbikes.

People will learn about the personal and consumer benefits of electric vehicles and green initiatives by Solar Power of Oklahoma and the Association of Central Oklahoma Governments.

The Executive Chair of Green Week, Luke Kerr, said they're raising awareness through the event.

"We really want students to know that electric vehicles exist," Kerr said. "A lot of students, once they graduate, are going to be buying vehicles. Another thing is just to promote sustainability. Sustainable transportation is going to be an even bigger topic as we get older."

This event will be open to both students and the general public.

It's one of dozens across the country where communities will gather to celebrate Earth Day while learning how reducing transportation emissions can help combat climate change.

The event will be from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday in the southwest corner of the Lloyd Noble Parking Lot.

For more information, you can click here.