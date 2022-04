Wednesday, April 20th 2022, 6:39 pm

By: News 9

Three different fire departments battled a structure fire in Bethany Wednesday evening.

Authorities said Oklahoma City, Warr Acres and Bethany firefighters were on the scene of the blaze near Northwest 16th Street and Rockwell Avenue.

The Bethany Fire Department confirms that nobody was found in any of the units. Three firefighters were treated for smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.