Police Identify Driver Involved In Deadly SE OKC Hit-And-Run

Wednesday, April 20th 2022, 6:22 pm

Oklahoma City police have identified the driver they said hit and killed an elderly woman and left the scene Tuesday night.

The woman was pushing her grandson in a shopping cart along a southeast Oklahoma City street when they were hit.

Police said 73-year-old Mary Hill died at a local hospital. The woman’s family said her nine-year-old grandson survived and was transported to Children’s Hospital where he is expected to make a full recovery.

As William Hill, Jr. clung to his stuffed animals in the hospital bed, his family remained torn between joy that he was alive and grief.

“He’s asking about her and he keeps saying, ‘I hope she’s OK, I hope she’s OK,’” the victim’s daughter Rhonda Combs.

Combs said her mother had raised the nine-year-old since he was a baby. She said her elderly mother often pushed the boy in a shopping cart from their southeast Oklahoma City apartment to a nearby storage unit to pick up small belongings. They were walking home Tuesday night when tragedy struck.

Police said a driver hit them near Southeast 66th Street and South Shields Boulevard and never stopped.

“I think that if that person’s eyes would have been where they should have been, my mom would still be there right now,” Combs said. “Who could leave her there and a little boy just laying in the street?”

Combs was heartbroken the woman who raised 15 children and was widowed did not survive.

“I wish you would have known my mom,” Combs said. “She was the sweetest person in the world, and my mom didn’t deserve to die this way.”

Combs was relieved the driver has been identified and hopes charges will follow.

Police have not released the driver’s name and said an arrest has not been made.