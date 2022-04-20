Wednesday, April 20th 2022, 4:58 pm

Election Board Deciding Whether 'The Patriot' Will Remain On Labor Commissioner Ballot

A dozen candidates for office could be thrown off the ballot following a state election board review.

Tuesday was the deadline for candidates to contest their challengers' qualifications.

Incumbent Labor Commissioner Leslie Osborn is contesting the candidacy of Sean Roberts, who wants to be identified on the ballot as "Sean the Patriot Roberts."

In a filing with the state election board, Osborn said Roberts has appeared on the ballot in seven successive legislative elections using his real name and there is no evidence that he’s known by the name he identified.

According to the filing, Osborn called it "nothing less than a cynical artifice to attempt to misdirect or mislead voters.”

Roberts said in a Facebook post that Osborn wants him thrown off the ballot because she knows she'll lose adding, "My team and I fully intend to fight and defeat this nefarious attack on my nickname.”

Challenges have been leveled in 11 other races mostly centering around whether the candidate lives in the district in which they're seeking office.

Incumbent Representatives Cyndi Munson, D-OKC, and Toni Hasnebeck, R-Elgin, are raising red flags over their opponents’ qualifications.

Other candidates are challenging Oklahoma City Representative Jason Lowe and District Judge Natalie Mai.

The state election board will have the final say on whether those candidates will remain on the ballot.

A hearing is scheduled for Monday.