Wednesday, April 20th 2022, 3:25 pm

By: News 9

Oklahoma City police responded to a call in the area of NW 23rd St. and Council Rd. Wednesday afternoon and discovered a man in Lake Overholser.

Police rescued the man from the lake before discovering that the subject has a murder warrant issued out of Caddo County.

Police have not identified the suspect at this time.

This is a developing story.