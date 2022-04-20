Car Crashes Into House In NW Oklahoma City Following Pursuit

Wednesday, April 20th 2022, 1:53 pm

By: News 9

Pursuit In NW Oklahoma City Ends In Car Crashing Into Home

A car crashed into a house Wednesday afternoon following the pursuit of a suspect in northwest Oklahoma City.

The car crashed into a residence near Northwest 23rd and Roff.

Bethany police was in pursuit of the suspect at the time of the crash.

The suspect is now in custody following the incident.

Putnam City West High School was on a temporary, soft lockdown during the pursuit.

That soft lockdown was lifted after the suspect was placed in custody.

According to Bethany authorities, the suspect had stolen keys from a clerk at a Buy For Less near Northwest 23rd and Council prior to the pursuit.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 9 as more information becomes available.