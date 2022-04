Wednesday, April 20th 2022, 11:43 am

By: News 9

City Of Enid To Offer Debt Relief For Recent College Graduates

Recent college graduates looking to save some money might want to move to Enid.

The city is offering to pay up to $10,000 in student debt for people who move there.

Recipients would be paid every three months for the next two and a half years.

