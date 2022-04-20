×
Watch Live: Health Watch Oklahoma with Scott Mitchell
Closings
MENU
LIVE
@10PM
LIVE
NOW
87°
Feels like 83°
News
Weather
Sports
Oklahoma's Own Originals
Video
Contests
Recipes
About Us
Seen On
Careers
Brand Focus
Signup
Login
News Home
Tulsa Race Massacre
Something Good
Oklahoma Media Center
AC Covers DC
Crime
Gathering Place
Educate Oklahoma
Coronavirus
Politics
Covering the Capitol
About Your Retirement
Special Coverage
Oklahoma Earthquakes
Events
Weather Home
Bob Mills Weather Center
NextGen Live Radar
National Radar
Watches & Warnings
PikePass SKYCAMS
Bob Mills SkyNews 9 HD
The Storm Chasers
David's Wild Weather Camp
Jed's Bus Stop Forecast
Lake Levels
Traffic
Weather App
Weather 101
David's Storm Map
Sports Home
PGA 2022
Team of the Week
OU
OSU
TU
ORU
Thunder
Ford Sports Blitz
Our State, Our Heisman
High School Football
Scores & Schedules
Athlete of the Week
Play of the Week
Spirit Stick
Home
Weather Vault
Tulsa Race Massacre: 100 Years Later
We Remember: 25 Years Later
The Storm Chasers
My Daughter's Murder
Oklahoma Together
Something Good
Trips On A Tankful
Ahead of the Storm
Holiday Adventures Week: 2020
State Fair Stories
First and Football
Summer Staycations
Special Reports
Red Dirt Diaries
Video Home
Video Requests
Contests Home
Text & Win
Recipes Home
About Us Home
Meet the News Team
Buying Guides
Products
Advertise with Us
Food for Kids
TV Schedule
NOW Cable Listings
News 9 Plus
Seen On
Links Mentioned
Women's History Month
Daily Pledge
Oklahoma Together
Job Listings
Brand Focus Home
Brand Focus
Job Listings
Brand Focus
What Caught My Eye: April 20
Join the conversation (
)
Wednesday, April 20th 2022, 10:23 am
By:
News 9
What Caught My Eye: April 20
OKLAHOMA CITY -
Here's what's catching the News 9 Team's eye on April 20, 2022.
More Like This
What Caught My Eye: April 20
News 9
Here's what's catching the News 9 Team's eye on April 20, 2022.
What Caught My Eye: April 20
News 9
Here's what's catching the News 9 Team's eye on April 20, 2022.
Wednesday At 10: Failure To Protect
News 9
An Oklahoma mother sentenced to 30 years behind bars for the father’s child abuse. He never spent a single day in prison. Why was her punishment harsher? We dig into the controversial law, Failure to Protect, in tonight’s 10:00 newscast.
Wednesday At 10: Failure To Protect
News 9
An Oklahoma mother sentenced to 30 years behind bars for the father’s child abuse. He never spent a single day in prison. Why was her punishment harsher? We dig into the controversial law, Failure to Protect, in tonight’s 10:00 newscast.
Oklahoma City Streetcar Offering Free Rides For Community Events
News 9
The Oklahoma City Streetcar is offering free rides for anyone wanting to attend the Festival of the Arts or Run To Remember marathon downtown.
Oklahoma City Streetcar Offering Free Rides For Community Events
News 9
The Oklahoma City Streetcar is offering free rides for anyone wanting to attend the Festival of the Arts or Run To Remember marathon downtown.
Robin Marsh Speaks With Kari Watkins Of The Oklahoma City National Memorial & Museum
News 9
It's been 27 years since the Murrah Building bombing on that Wednesday morning in 1995. This year’s Remembrance Ceremony starts at 8:45 a.m.
Robin Marsh Speaks With Kari Watkins Of The Oklahoma City National Memorial & Museum
News 9
It's been 27 years since the Murrah Building bombing on that Wednesday morning in 1995. This year’s Remembrance Ceremony starts at 8:45 a.m.
View More Stories
More Like This
What Caught My Eye: April 20
News 9
Here's what's catching the News 9 Team's eye on April 20, 2022.
Wednesday At 10: Failure To Protect
News 9
An Oklahoma mother sentenced to 30 years behind bars for the father’s child abuse. He never spent a single day in prison. Why was her punishment harsher? We dig into the controversial law, Failure to Protect, in tonight’s 10:00 newscast.
Oklahoma City Streetcar Offering Free Rides For Community Events
News 9
The Oklahoma City Streetcar is offering free rides for anyone wanting to attend the Festival of the Arts or Run To Remember marathon downtown.
Robin Marsh Speaks With Kari Watkins Of The Oklahoma City National Memorial & Museum
News 9
It's been 27 years since the Murrah Building bombing on that Wednesday morning in 1995. This year’s Remembrance Ceremony starts at 8:45 a.m.
Robin Marsh Remembers Jannie Cloverdale On 27th Anniversary Of Murrah Building Bombing
News 9
This year’s Remembrance Ceremony is the first without the grandmother of twins Aaron and Elijah Coverdale, who died in the Murrah Building bombing.
What Caught My Eye: April 18
News 9
Here's what's catching the News 9 Team's eye on April 18, 2022.
View More Stories
Top Headlines
Changes To Health Commissioner Qualifications Passes Through The House
Augusta McDonnell
A bill that passed off the House floor Wednesday could make it possible for the Governor to appoint someone without a science background to the top health position in the state.
Changes To Health Commissioner Qualifications Passes Through The House
Augusta McDonnell
A bill that passed off the House floor Wednesday could make it possible for the Governor to appoint someone without a science background to the top health position in the state.
DC Officials Say Partisanship Continues To Slow Action
Alex Cameron
In what is shaping up to be a very partisan election year, one of the clearer remaining opportunities for Congress to demonstrate bipartisanship — and one of the Biden administration‘s highest priorities – is the passage of legislation to boost domestic microchip production and strengthen the supply chain.
DC Officials Say Partisanship Continues To Slow Action
Alex Cameron
In what is shaping up to be a very partisan election year, one of the clearer remaining opportunities for Congress to demonstrate bipartisanship — and one of the Biden administration‘s highest priorities – is the passage of legislation to boost domestic microchip production and strengthen the supply chain.
Multiple Vehicle Wreck On US-169 Causes Traffic Back-Up
News On 6
A wreck involving multiple vehicles is causing a traffic back-up on northbound US-169, police said.
Multiple Vehicle Wreck On US-169 Causes Traffic Back-Up
News On 6
A wreck involving multiple vehicles is causing a traffic back-up on northbound US-169, police said.
University Of Oklahoma Opens First All-Inclusive Hair Salon
Anjelicia Bruton
Operators at the Beauty and Designs Studio Lounge said their salon is a safe space for anyone who wants to pay them a visit.
University Of Oklahoma Opens First All-Inclusive Hair Salon
Anjelicia Bruton
Operators at the Beauty and Designs Studio Lounge said their salon is a safe space for anyone who wants to pay them a visit.
View More Stories
Top Headlines
Changes To Health Commissioner Qualifications Passes Through The House
Augusta McDonnell
A bill that passed off the House floor Wednesday could make it possible for the Governor to appoint someone without a science background to the top health position in the state.
DC Officials Say Partisanship Continues To Slow Action
Alex Cameron
In what is shaping up to be a very partisan election year, one of the clearer remaining opportunities for Congress to demonstrate bipartisanship — and one of the Biden administration‘s highest priorities – is the passage of legislation to boost domestic microchip production and strengthen the supply chain.
Multiple Vehicle Wreck On US-169 Causes Traffic Back-Up
News On 6
A wreck involving multiple vehicles is causing a traffic back-up on northbound US-169, police said.
University Of Oklahoma Opens First All-Inclusive Hair Salon
Anjelicia Bruton
Operators at the Beauty and Designs Studio Lounge said their salon is a safe space for anyone who wants to pay them a visit.
Oklahoma Supreme Court Allows Two Marijuana State Questions To Move Forward
Amy Slanchik
The Oklahoma Supreme Court on Tuesday ruled that two initiative petitions for potential state questions about marijuana can move forward.
Pride Of Owasso Band Takes Home Top Honors
Matt Rahn
When you walk into the Owasso High School band building at any given time, you’re bound to hear something good. It's that kind of hard work that led to the program bringing home perfect scores from the State Concert Contest.
View More Stories