State Attorney General And Gov. Stitt Oppose New Federal Charter School Changes

Wednesday, April 20th 2022, 7:04 am

By: News 9

State Attorney General And Multiple Governors Oppose New Federal Charter School Changes

Oklahoma's Attorney General is pushing back against new proposed federal changes for charter schools to receive federal grant money.

State leaders are taking issue with two proposals.

The first ties federal grants to demand, meaning new charter schools must show there is over-enrollment in the local district.

The other penalizes charter schools built to compete with failing districts.

A letter signed by 16 state attorney generals, including AG John O'Conner, says both proposals undermine parent and student choice.

They argue the changes give preference to charter schools in areas with excess students over those with underperforming schools.

It also argues the rule change would give "underperforming local school districts an easy way to suppress competition."

Gov. Kevin Stitt also signed a letter with 17 other governors, saying the rules are a top-down, one size fits all approach done without meaningful engagement from parents or school leaders.

It also argues the rules go against the administrations push for equity, saying 60% of students in charter schools are economically disadvantaged.

And 90% or more of those students are from racial or ethnic minority groups.

The governors are asking the administration to extend comment period, delay implementation and remove limitations on local control.