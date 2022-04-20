Near Record High Temperatures And Fire Danger In The Metro

Wednesday, April 20th 2022, 6:47 am

Hottest day of the season on Wednesday and record highs could fall.

Winds are ridiculous Wednesday morning, but they will back off some in the afternoon.

As a dryline and cold front approaches, fire danger will ramp up.

Ahead of those boundaries, a few isolated storms will be possible.

Best chance will be to the northeast.

Chances in central and southern Oklahoma are 20% or less.

However, if a storm does develop Wednesday it will be severe with large hail, damaging winds and a low tornado threat.

Trackers are geared up for Wednesday and will monitor the fire threat and any storm that forms.

For most of Oklahoma, the biggest take away Wednesday will be the heat!