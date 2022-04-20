Hit-And-Run In SE Oklahoma City Leaves 1 Dead, Child Taken To Hospital

Wednesday, April 20th 2022, 7:02 am

By: News 9

Oklahoma City police are looking for the driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash near Southeast 66th and Shields Tuesday night.

Related Story: 1 Killed, Child Taken To Hospital Following Hit & Run In SE Oklahoma City

According to police, a woman and a young boy were waking westbound on Southeast 66th when they were hit.

The woman died at the scene, while the boy was taken to the hospital.

He was awake and talking when they took him to the hospital, according to police.

The car that hit the two drove off and they are currently looking for evidence and leads to find that driver.

"We don't have much as far as the investigation goes, we have no witnesses, we can't find any cameras that would show the collision. We are waiting on investigators to get here, right now information is pretty slim," Captain Rod Strecker of OCPD said.

The call to police came in from someone who drove by the scene after it happened around 9:30 Tuesday night.

News 9 will continue to follow this story.