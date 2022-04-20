Closings
MENU
LIVE
@4PM
LIVE
NOW
81°
Feels like 82°
News
Weather
Sports
Oklahoma's Own Originals
Video
Contests
Recipes
About Us
Seen On
Careers
Brand Focus
Signup
Login
News Home
Tulsa Race Massacre
Something Good
Oklahoma Media Center
AC Covers DC
Crime
Gathering Place
Educate Oklahoma
Coronavirus
Politics
Covering the Capitol
About Your Retirement
Special Coverage
Oklahoma Earthquakes
Events
Weather Home
Bob Mills Weather Center
NextGen Live Radar
National Radar
Watches & Warnings
PikePass SKYCAMS
Bob Mills SkyNews 9 HD
The Storm Chasers
David's Wild Weather Camp
Jed's Bus Stop Forecast
Lake Levels
Traffic
Weather App
Weather 101
David's Storm Map
Sports Home
PGA 2022
Team of the Week
OU
OSU
TU
ORU
Thunder
Ford Sports Blitz
Our State, Our Heisman
High School Football
Scores & Schedules
Athlete of the Week
Play of the Week
Spirit Stick
Home
Weather Vault
Tulsa Race Massacre: 100 Years Later
We Remember: 25 Years Later
The Storm Chasers
My Daughter's Murder
Oklahoma Together
Something Good
Trips On A Tankful
Ahead of the Storm
Holiday Adventures Week: 2020
State Fair Stories
First and Football
Summer Staycations
Special Reports
Red Dirt Diaries
Video Home
Video Requests
Contests Home
Text & Win
Recipes Home
About Us Home
Meet the News Team
Buying Guides
Products
Advertise with Us
Food for Kids
TV Schedule
NOW Cable Listings
News 9 Plus
Seen On
Links Mentioned
Women's History Month
Daily Pledge
Oklahoma Together
Job Listings
Brand Focus Home
Brand Focus
Job Listings
Brand Focus
News 9 at 10 p.m. Newscast (April 19)
Join the conversation (
)
Wednesday, April 20th 2022, 3:16 am
By:
News 9
News 9 at 10 p.m. Newscast (April 19)
News 9 at 10 p.m. Newscast (April 19)
More Like This
News 9 at 10 p.m. Newscast (April 19)
News 9
News 9 at 10 p.m. Newscast (April 19)
News 9 at 10 p.m. Newscast (April 19)
News 9
News 9 at 10 p.m. Newscast (April 19)
News 9 9 a.m. Newscast (April 20)
News 9
News 9 9 a.m. Newscast (April 20)
News 9 9 a.m. Newscast (April 20)
News 9
News 9 9 a.m. Newscast (April 20)
News 9 6 a.m. Newscast (April 20)
News 9
News 9 6 a.m. Newscast (April 20)
News 9 6 a.m. Newscast (April 20)
News 9
News 9 6 a.m. Newscast (April 20)
News 9 6 P.M. Newscast (April 19)
News 9
News 9 6 P.M. Newscast (April 19)
News 9 6 P.M. Newscast (April 19)
News 9
News 9 6 P.M. Newscast (April 19)
View More Stories
More Like This
News 9 at 10 p.m. Newscast (April 19)
News 9
News 9 at 10 p.m. Newscast (April 19)
News 9 9 a.m. Newscast (April 20)
News 9
News 9 9 a.m. Newscast (April 20)
News 9 6 a.m. Newscast (April 20)
News 9
News 9 6 a.m. Newscast (April 20)
News 9 6 P.M. Newscast (April 19)
News 9
News 9 6 P.M. Newscast (April 19)
News 9 4 P.M. Newscast (April 19)
News 9
News 9 4 P.M. Newscast (April 19)
News 9 Noon Newscast (April 19)
News 9
News 9 Noon Newscast (April 19)
View More Stories
Top Headlines
London Hotel Claims To Be 1st Entirely Green Hotel
CBS News
An eco-friendly retreat in London claims to be the world's first hotel to go entirely green.
London Hotel Claims To Be 1st Entirely Green Hotel
CBS News
An eco-friendly retreat in London claims to be the world's first hotel to go entirely green.
Construction To Improve Several Roads In Owasso
Mallory Thomas
New street construction in Owasso is starting and it's causing traffic to build up in busy intersections. The city council just approved funding for the next phase of 116th St. North and Garnett and on 129th and 86th St. North.
Construction To Improve Several Roads In Owasso
Mallory Thomas
New street construction in Owasso is starting and it's causing traffic to build up in busy intersections. The city council just approved funding for the next phase of 116th St. North and Garnett and on 129th and 86th St. North.
Weatherford Detective Facing Felony Charge For Allegedly Stealing Drugs
News On 6
A Weatherford police detective is facing charges after nearly 100 pills go missing. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) said Jeremy Anderson "willfully and knowingly" took 99 Fentanyl tablets from evidence lockers.
Weatherford Detective Facing Felony Charge For Allegedly Stealing Drugs
News On 6
A Weatherford police detective is facing charges after nearly 100 pills go missing. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) said Jeremy Anderson "willfully and knowingly" took 99 Fentanyl tablets from evidence lockers.
Driver Crashes Into Trooper On Turner Turnpike
News On 6
A state trooper is recovering from minor injuries after another driver hit him on the Turner Turnpike in Lincoln County Monday night. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says the trooper was providing traffic control for a road cleaning crew when the driver swerved to miss another trooper and slammed into the second trooper.
Driver Crashes Into Trooper On Turner Turnpike
News On 6
A state trooper is recovering from minor injuries after another driver hit him on the Turner Turnpike in Lincoln County Monday night. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says the trooper was providing traffic control for a road cleaning crew when the driver swerved to miss another trooper and slammed into the second trooper.
View More Stories
Top Headlines
London Hotel Claims To Be 1st Entirely Green Hotel
CBS News
An eco-friendly retreat in London claims to be the world's first hotel to go entirely green.
Construction To Improve Several Roads In Owasso
Mallory Thomas
New street construction in Owasso is starting and it's causing traffic to build up in busy intersections. The city council just approved funding for the next phase of 116th St. North and Garnett and on 129th and 86th St. North.
Weatherford Detective Facing Felony Charge For Allegedly Stealing Drugs
News On 6
A Weatherford police detective is facing charges after nearly 100 pills go missing. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) said Jeremy Anderson "willfully and knowingly" took 99 Fentanyl tablets from evidence lockers.
Driver Crashes Into Trooper On Turner Turnpike
News On 6
A state trooper is recovering from minor injuries after another driver hit him on the Turner Turnpike in Lincoln County Monday night. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says the trooper was providing traffic control for a road cleaning crew when the driver swerved to miss another trooper and slammed into the second trooper.
Oklahoma Supreme Court Allows Recreational Marijuana Petitions To Move Forward
Amy Slanchik
The Oklahoma Supreme Court on Tuesday ruled that two initiative petitions for potential state questions about marijuana can move forward.
6 People Injured In Crash Involving School Bus; Students Unharmed
News On 6
A school bus crash near 61st Street North and MLK left six people recovering from minor injuries on Wednesday. Police said none of the students were hurt.
View More Stories