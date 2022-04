Tuesday, April 19th 2022, 10:43 pm

By: News 9

Police Give Update On Deadly Hit & Run In SE OKC

Oklahoma City police are investigating after two people were hit by a car in SE Oklahoma City Tuesday night.

It happened in the 300 block of SE 66th St just after 9:30 p.m.

Police say the accident is being treated as a hit and run.

An elderly woman was pushing her grandchild in a cart when they were struck by the vehicle.

The child is being transported to OU Children's Hospital.

The grandmother was transported to a local hospital where she died of her injuries.

This is a developing story.