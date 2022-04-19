Tuesday, April 19th 2022, 6:11 pm

Man Steps In To Help Elderly Resident Beaten And Robbed In Norman Neighborhood

A Norman man is hospitalized after he was beaten and robbed in his own neighborhood.

Richard Relyea tells News 9 he witnessed the incident after helping a friend install a door. He heard a commotion coming from one of the neighbor’s houses and that's when he saw a man lying on the ground.

When he got closer, he noticed there was somebody on top of him punching him in the face.

"Everything seems peaches and sunshine," said Relyea. "But it’s not always the case, even in small cities things happen."

Norman police say it started Friday afternoon when a 14-year-old approached a 78-year-old man asking for money.

"The older male reached for his wallet and pulled out a $20 bill and gave it to the teen," said Sarah Jensen with Norman Police. "At that point, the teen began assaulting the 78-year-old male with brass knuckles."

Police say the teen punched the man in the face several times, until Relyea says he knew he needed to help.

"The next thing I did was yell, is everything okay?" said Relyea. "And as I entered the garage the individual evaded me and took off running."

Relyea then chased the teen for at least three blocks, but he got away. Police then picked up the search.

"They were able to locate that teen," said Jensen. "Once they were able to contact him a short foot pursuit followed, but they were able to get him in custody several blocks over without incident."

The teen was transported to a juvenile detention center. While the man police say he attacked was hospitalized.

Relyea says he’s fortunate he got there before he suffered other injuries.

"We hear of crime all the time, we don’t expect it to hit our neighborhood," said Relyea. "Again, when you’re in a small quiet peaceful neighborhood and something happens it's really important to be there for everybody."

We’re told the victim is recovering and expected to be okay.



