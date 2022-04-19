×
Breaking News: 1 Killed, Child Taken To Hospital Following Hit & Run In SE Oklahoma City
Closings
MENU
LIVE
@4AM
LIVE
NOW
62°
Feels like 58°
News
Weather
Sports
Oklahoma's Own Originals
Video
Contests
Recipes
About Us
Seen On
Careers
Brand Focus
Signup
Login
News Home
Tulsa Race Massacre
Something Good
Oklahoma Media Center
AC Covers DC
Crime
Gathering Place
Educate Oklahoma
Coronavirus
Politics
Covering the Capitol
About Your Retirement
Special Coverage
Oklahoma Earthquakes
Events
Weather Home
Bob Mills Weather Center
NextGen Live Radar
National Radar
Watches & Warnings
PikePass SKYCAMS
Bob Mills SkyNews 9 HD
The Storm Chasers
David's Wild Weather Camp
Jed's Bus Stop Forecast
Lake Levels
Traffic
Weather App
Weather 101
David's Storm Map
Sports Home
PGA 2022
Team of the Week
OU
OSU
TU
ORU
Thunder
Ford Sports Blitz
Our State, Our Heisman
High School Football
Scores & Schedules
Athlete of the Week
Play of the Week
Spirit Stick
Home
Weather Vault
Tulsa Race Massacre: 100 Years Later
We Remember: 25 Years Later
The Storm Chasers
My Daughter's Murder
Oklahoma Together
Something Good
Trips On A Tankful
Ahead of the Storm
Holiday Adventures Week: 2020
State Fair Stories
First and Football
Summer Staycations
Special Reports
Red Dirt Diaries
Video Home
Video Requests
Contests Home
Text & Win
Recipes Home
About Us Home
Meet the News Team
Buying Guides
Products
Advertise with Us
Food for Kids
TV Schedule
NOW Cable Listings
News 9 Plus
Seen On
Links Mentioned
Women's History Month
Daily Pledge
Oklahoma Together
Job Listings
Brand Focus Home
Brand Focus
Job Listings
Brand Focus
News 9 4 P.M. Newscast (April 19)
Join the conversation (
)
Tuesday, April 19th 2022, 5:37 pm
By:
News 9
News 9 4 P.M. Newscast (April 19)
News 9 4 P.M. Newscast (April 19)
More Like This
News 9 4 P.M. Newscast (April 19)
News 9
News 9 4 P.M. Newscast (April 19)
News 9 4 P.M. Newscast (April 19)
News 9
News 9 4 P.M. Newscast (April 19)
News 9 6 P.M. Newscast (April 19)
News 9
News 9 6 P.M. Newscast (April 19)
News 9 6 P.M. Newscast (April 19)
News 9
News 9 6 P.M. Newscast (April 19)
News 9 Noon Newscast (April 19)
News 9
News 9 Noon Newscast (April 19)
News 9 Noon Newscast (April 19)
News 9
News 9 Noon Newscast (April 19)
News 9 6 a.m. Newscast (April 19)
News 9
News 9 6 a.m. Newscast (April 19)
News 9 6 a.m. Newscast (April 19)
News 9
News 9 6 a.m. Newscast (April 19)
View More Stories
More Like This
News 9 4 P.M. Newscast (April 19)
News 9
News 9 4 P.M. Newscast (April 19)
News 9 6 P.M. Newscast (April 19)
News 9
News 9 6 P.M. Newscast (April 19)
News 9 Noon Newscast (April 19)
News 9
News 9 Noon Newscast (April 19)
News 9 6 a.m. Newscast (April 19)
News 9
News 9 6 a.m. Newscast (April 19)
News 9 at 10 p.m. Newscast (April 18)
News 9
News 9 at 10 p.m. Newscast (April 18)
News 9 6 P.M. Newscast (April 18)
News 9
News 9 6 P.M. Newscast (April 18)
View More Stories
Top Headlines
Broken Arrow Man Pleads Guilty To Sexual Exploitation Of Child
News On 6
A Broken Arrow man pleads guilty in federal court to sexual exploitation of a child. Police arrested Jason Bycroft in 2021 after finding video of him exposing a six-year-old girl to a camera in 2015.
Broken Arrow Man Pleads Guilty To Sexual Exploitation Of Child
News On 6
A Broken Arrow man pleads guilty in federal court to sexual exploitation of a child. Police arrested Jason Bycroft in 2021 after finding video of him exposing a six-year-old girl to a camera in 2015.
2 People Dead After Motorcycle, SUV Crash In Leonard
Ashlyn Brothers
Two people are dead tonight after OHP said a motorcyclist crashed into the side of an SUV while going through Leonard. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said the motorcyclist was driving at high speeds and the driver of the SUV had stopped to turn into the local post office.
2 People Dead After Motorcycle, SUV Crash In Leonard
Ashlyn Brothers
Two people are dead tonight after OHP said a motorcyclist crashed into the side of an SUV while going through Leonard. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said the motorcyclist was driving at high speeds and the driver of the SUV had stopped to turn into the local post office.
Off-Duty Firefighter & His Wife Save Neighbor From Dog Attack
Grant Stephens
An off-duty firefighter and his wife jumped into action when they saw a woman being attacked by three dogs. The victim, 65-year-old Mabel Lackey is still in the hospital, but her family said the two heroes likely saved her life.
Off-Duty Firefighter & His Wife Save Neighbor From Dog Attack
Grant Stephens
An off-duty firefighter and his wife jumped into action when they saw a woman being attacked by three dogs. The victim, 65-year-old Mabel Lackey is still in the hospital, but her family said the two heroes likely saved her life.
RSU Athletes Pay Tribute To Teenagers Battling Brain Tumors
Kristen Weaver
Athletes at Rogers State University are going the extra mile for some kids in need. They created workouts in honor of two teenagers who had their athletic dreams cut short due to brain tumors.
RSU Athletes Pay Tribute To Teenagers Battling Brain Tumors
Kristen Weaver
Athletes at Rogers State University are going the extra mile for some kids in need. They created workouts in honor of two teenagers who had their athletic dreams cut short due to brain tumors.
View More Stories
Top Headlines
Broken Arrow Man Pleads Guilty To Sexual Exploitation Of Child
News On 6
A Broken Arrow man pleads guilty in federal court to sexual exploitation of a child. Police arrested Jason Bycroft in 2021 after finding video of him exposing a six-year-old girl to a camera in 2015.
2 People Dead After Motorcycle, SUV Crash In Leonard
Ashlyn Brothers
Two people are dead tonight after OHP said a motorcyclist crashed into the side of an SUV while going through Leonard. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said the motorcyclist was driving at high speeds and the driver of the SUV had stopped to turn into the local post office.
Off-Duty Firefighter & His Wife Save Neighbor From Dog Attack
Grant Stephens
An off-duty firefighter and his wife jumped into action when they saw a woman being attacked by three dogs. The victim, 65-year-old Mabel Lackey is still in the hospital, but her family said the two heroes likely saved her life.
RSU Athletes Pay Tribute To Teenagers Battling Brain Tumors
Kristen Weaver
Athletes at Rogers State University are going the extra mile for some kids in need. They created workouts in honor of two teenagers who had their athletic dreams cut short due to brain tumors.
Authorities Identify Victims Of Deadly Crash In Leonard
News On 6
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) and Bixby fire crews were on the scene of a deadly crash in Leonard, Oklahoma just to the east of Bixby Tuesday afternoon.
Work Nearing Completion On New Tulsa Fire Station
Matt Rahn
Work is moving along on a new fire station in Tulsa near 41st and 129th East Avenue. The Tulsa Fire Department said Station 33 will help lighten the load of nearby stations.
View More Stories