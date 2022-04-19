×
Tuesday Afternoon Forecast
Join the conversation (
)
Tuesday, April 19th 2022, 12:44 pm
By:
Cassie Heiter
Tuesday Afternoon Forecast
OKLAHOMA CITY -
Meteorologist Cassie Heiter has your Afternoon Forecast for April 19, 2022.
Tuesday Afternoon Forecast
Cassie Heiter
Meteorologist Cassie Heiter has your Afternoon Forecast for April 19, 2022.
Tuesday Afternoon Forecast
Cassie Heiter
Meteorologist Cassie Heiter has your Afternoon Forecast for April 19, 2022.
Tuesday Evening Forecast
David Payne
Chief Meteorologist David Payne has your evening forecast from the Bob Mills Weather Center.
Tuesday Evening Forecast
David Payne
Chief Meteorologist David Payne has your evening forecast from the Bob Mills Weather Center.
Lacey's Tuesday Morning Forecast
Lacey Swope
Meteorologist Lacey Swope has your Tuesday morning forecast for April 19, 2022.
Lacey's Tuesday Morning Forecast
Lacey Swope
Meteorologist Lacey Swope has your Tuesday morning forecast for April 19, 2022.
Tuesday Morning Forecast With Jed Castles
Jed Castles
News 9 weather expert Jed Castles has a look at your Tuesday morning Oklahoma City weather forecast.
Tuesday Morning Forecast With Jed Castles
Jed Castles
News 9 weather expert Jed Castles has a look at your Tuesday morning Oklahoma City weather forecast.
Tuesday Afternoon Forecast
Cassie Heiter
Meteorologist Cassie Heiter has your Afternoon Forecast for April 19, 2022.
Tuesday Evening Forecast
David Payne
Chief Meteorologist David Payne has your evening forecast from the Bob Mills Weather Center.
Lacey's Tuesday Morning Forecast
Lacey Swope
Meteorologist Lacey Swope has your Tuesday morning forecast for April 19, 2022.
Tuesday Morning Forecast With Jed Castles
Jed Castles
News 9 weather expert Jed Castles has a look at your Tuesday morning Oklahoma City weather forecast.
Tuesday Forecast
David Payne
Chief Meteorologist David Payne has your forecast for April 19, 2022.
Monday Evening Forecast
David Payne
Chief Meteorologist David Payne has your evening forecast from the Bob Mills Weather Center.
Tulsa High School Students Learn About Construction Careers
Jonathan Cooper
Nearly 100 Tulsa high school students took a unique field trip on Tuesday to learn more about an industry in need of more skilled workers. Students from Nathan Hale visited a construction site to learn more about different careers. News on 6's Jonathan Cooper was live with details.
Congressional Delegation Speaks On The Significance Of The Murrah Building Bombing
Alex Cameron
The bombing of the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building 27 years ago changed Oklahoma forever and will always be remembered in the state.
