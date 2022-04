Tuesday, April 19th 2022, 12:39 pm

By: News 9

Run To Remember Returns For 27th Anniversary Of Murrah Building Bombing

You can still sign up for the Run to Remember this weekend.

It kicks off Saturday outside the Oklahoma City National Memorial and Museum on Harvey Avenue.

The 5K and kids marathon start at 7 a.m.

Then on Sunday, runners will hit the street for the marathon.

Half-marathon and relay teams start at 6:30 a.m.

You can sign up to run or volunteer by clicking here.