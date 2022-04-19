Lacey's Tuesday Outdoor Forecast

Russia Says "Another Phase" Of Its Ukraine Invasion Has Begun

"Another phase" of Russia's invasion of Ukraine "is starting now," Russia's foreign minister Sergei Lavrov said in a television interview seen in India on Tuesday, stressing that Russia's goal is the "full liberation of the Donetsk and Luhansk republics." His comments came hours after Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russia's offensive in the east of the country had started.