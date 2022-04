Tuesday, April 19th 2022, 7:34 am

By: News 9

This year’s Remembrance Ceremony is the first without the grandmother of twins Aaron and Elijah Coverdale, who died in the Murrah Building bombing.

Jannie Cloverdale died earlier in 2022 and was a strong advocate for the memorial, museum and the families of the victims.

Jannie Cloverdale was 82-years-old.