Chilly And Breezy Start Ahead Of Rain Chances

Tuesday, April 19th 2022, 6:28 am

Chilly and breezy start to Tuesday.

We will see 60s and 70s later in the day with winds gusting out of the south up to 40 mph.

Rain chances increase Tuesday afternoon in the southwest.

Scattered showers and a few storms spread into central Oklahoma in the evening.

Rainfall totals very light on Tuesday, a trace up to .15”.

On Tuesday night, we may see some patchy drizzle and it will be a much warmer night.

Look for lows in the 50s and 60s.

Wednesday will be hot and windy with highs in the 80s and 90s.

A dryline will punch in from the west and a cold front will move in from the north.

Behind the dryline, the fire danger will be extreme.

Ahead of the boundaries, there will be a chance for isolated severe storms.

We may only see one or two storms Wednesday, but if a storm can develop, it will be severe.

The threat will be large, with hail up to tennis balls, winds up to 75 mph and there would be a low tornado threat as well.

As of now, the storm chance tomorrow for any one location is 20% or less.