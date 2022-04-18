Closings
MENU
LIVE
@4PM
LIVE
NOW
59°
Feels like 53°
News
Weather
Sports
Oklahoma's Own Originals
Video
Contests
Recipes
About Us
Seen On
Careers
Brand Focus
Signup
Login
News Home
Tulsa Race Massacre
Something Good
Oklahoma Media Center
AC Covers DC
Crime
Gathering Place
Educate Oklahoma
Coronavirus
Politics
Covering the Capitol
About Your Retirement
Special Coverage
Oklahoma Earthquakes
Events
Weather Home
Bob Mills Weather Center
NextGen Live Radar
National Radar
Watches & Warnings
PikePass SKYCAMS
Bob Mills SkyNews 9 HD
The Storm Chasers
David's Wild Weather Camp
Jed's Bus Stop Forecast
Lake Levels
Traffic
Weather App
Weather 101
David's Storm Map
Sports Home
PGA 2022
Team of the Week
OU
OSU
TU
ORU
Thunder
Ford Sports Blitz
Our State, Our Heisman
High School Football
Scores & Schedules
Athlete of the Week
Play of the Week
Spirit Stick
Home
Weather Vault
Tulsa Race Massacre: 100 Years Later
We Remember: 25 Years Later
The Storm Chasers
My Daughter's Murder
Oklahoma Together
Something Good
Trips On A Tankful
Ahead of the Storm
Holiday Adventures Week: 2020
State Fair Stories
First and Football
Summer Staycations
Special Reports
Red Dirt Diaries
Video Home
Video Requests
Contests Home
Text & Win
Recipes Home
About Us Home
Meet the News Team
Buying Guides
Products
Advertise with Us
Food for Kids
TV Schedule
NOW Cable Listings
News 9 Plus
Seen On
Links Mentioned
Women's History Month
Daily Pledge
Oklahoma Together
Job Listings
Brand Focus Home
Brand Focus
Job Listings
Brand Focus
News 9 6 a.m. Newscast (April 18)
Join the conversation (
)
Monday, April 18th 2022, 8:48 am
By:
News 9
News 9 6 a.m. Newscast (April 18)
OKLAHOMA CITY -
News 9 6 a.m. Newscast (April 18)
More Like This
News 9 6 a.m. Newscast (April 18)
News 9
News 9 6 a.m. Newscast (April 18)
News 9 6 a.m. Newscast (April 18)
News 9
News 9 6 a.m. Newscast (April 18)
News 9 Noon Newscast (April 18)
News 9
News 9 Noon Newscast (April 18)
News 9 Noon Newscast (April 18)
News 9
News 9 Noon Newscast (April 18)
News 9 9 a.m. Newscast (April 18)
News 9
News 9 9 a.m. Newscast (April 18)
News 9 9 a.m. Newscast (April 18)
News 9
News 9 9 a.m. Newscast (April 18)
News 9 at 10 p.m. Newscast (April 17)
News 9
News 9 at 10 p.m. Newscast (April 17).
News 9 at 10 p.m. Newscast (April 17)
News 9
News 9 at 10 p.m. Newscast (April 17).
View More Stories
More Like This
News 9 6 a.m. Newscast (April 18)
News 9
News 9 6 a.m. Newscast (April 18)
News 9 Noon Newscast (April 18)
News 9
News 9 Noon Newscast (April 18)
News 9 9 a.m. Newscast (April 18)
News 9
News 9 9 a.m. Newscast (April 18)
News 9 at 10 p.m. Newscast (April 17)
News 9
News 9 at 10 p.m. Newscast (April 17).
News 9 at 5:30 p.m. Newscast (April 17)
News 9
News 9 at 5:30 p.m. Newscast (April 17)
News 9 7 a.m. Newscast (April 17)
News 9
Watch News 9's April 17, 2022 7 a.m. newscast now.
View More Stories
Top Headlines
Gov. Stitt Calls For Legislation To Help Bring 'Fortune 500' Company To Oklahoma
News On 6
Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt will be making an announcement about a "major" economic development opportunity on Monday.
Gov. Stitt Calls For Legislation To Help Bring 'Fortune 500' Company To Oklahoma
News On 6
Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt will be making an announcement about a "major" economic development opportunity on Monday.
David Ware's Murder Trial Gets Underway
Reagan Ledbetter
The opening statements wrapped up in the trial of a man charged with killing a Tulsa Police officer and injuring another during a traffic stop in 2020. News On 6's Reagan Ledbetter is covering every day of David Ware's trial and was live at the Tulsa County Courthouse with what was said in court Monday morning.
David Ware's Murder Trial Gets Underway
Reagan Ledbetter
The opening statements wrapped up in the trial of a man charged with killing a Tulsa Police officer and injuring another during a traffic stop in 2020. News On 6's Reagan Ledbetter is covering every day of David Ware's trial and was live at the Tulsa County Courthouse with what was said in court Monday morning.
California Teen Missing For Nearly 3 Years Found Safe In Utah
CBS News
A 19-year-old who disappeared from his family's home in California nearly three years ago has been found in Utah, to the astonishment and relief of his parents, who feared they would never see him again.
California Teen Missing For Nearly 3 Years Found Safe In Utah
CBS News
A 19-year-old who disappeared from his family's home in California nearly three years ago has been found in Utah, to the astonishment and relief of his parents, who feared they would never see him again.
OSBI: Armed Man Shot, Killed By Authorities In Vinita
Amy Slanchik
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) is on the scene of a deadly officer-involved shooting in Vinita. Agents are currently at a home just outside the city between Vinita and I-44.
OSBI: Armed Man Shot, Killed By Authorities In Vinita
Amy Slanchik
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) is on the scene of a deadly officer-involved shooting in Vinita. Agents are currently at a home just outside the city between Vinita and I-44.
View More Stories
Top Headlines
Gov. Stitt Calls For Legislation To Help Bring 'Fortune 500' Company To Oklahoma
News On 6
Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt will be making an announcement about a "major" economic development opportunity on Monday.
David Ware's Murder Trial Gets Underway
Reagan Ledbetter
The opening statements wrapped up in the trial of a man charged with killing a Tulsa Police officer and injuring another during a traffic stop in 2020. News On 6's Reagan Ledbetter is covering every day of David Ware's trial and was live at the Tulsa County Courthouse with what was said in court Monday morning.
California Teen Missing For Nearly 3 Years Found Safe In Utah
CBS News
A 19-year-old who disappeared from his family's home in California nearly three years ago has been found in Utah, to the astonishment and relief of his parents, who feared they would never see him again.
OSBI: Armed Man Shot, Killed By Authorities In Vinita
Amy Slanchik
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) is on the scene of a deadly officer-involved shooting in Vinita. Agents are currently at a home just outside the city between Vinita and I-44.
Ukrainian Officials: Russian Strikes Kill At Least 7 In Lviv
Associated Press
Russian forces launched missile attacks on the western city of Lviv and pounded a multitude of other targets across Ukraine on Monday in what appeared to be an intensified bid to grind down the country’s defenses ahead of an all-out assault on the east.
Florida Judge Voids US Mask Mandate For Planes, Other Travel
Associated Press
A federal judge in Florida has voided the national mask mandate covering airplanes and other public transportation as exceeding the authority of U.S. health officials. The decision Monday by U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle in Tampa also said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention improperly failed to justify its decision and did not follow proper rulemaking.
View More Stories