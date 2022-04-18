Victim Identified In SW OKC Homicide

Monday, April 18th 2022, 8:24 am

By: News 9

The victim in a Friday homicide in southwest Oklahoma City has been identified Monday morning.

Just before 12:40 Friday afternoon, police responding to a shooting in the 2100 block of Southwest 47th Street.

They found the victim, identified as Jose Contreras, shot in front of a residence.

Contreras was then transported to a nearby hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Investigators involved with the case discovered Contreras was engaged in an altercation in front of his residence at the time of the shooting.

At this time, no arrests have been made regarding this incident.

If you have information on the case, you can contact the Homicide Tip-Line at 405-297-1111.