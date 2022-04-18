Major Oklahoma Political Races Set Following Filing Deadline

Monday, April 18th 2022, 7:23 am

By: News 9

The ballots are now set for the first round of major Oklahoma political contests coming up this year.

The deadline for candidates to file was Friday.

More than 500 candidates filed for state and national offices.

The two races drawing the most attention are for Sen. Jim Inhofe's seat and for Oklahoma Governor.

There are seven candidates looking to challenge Gov. Stitt.

Among them is State Superintendent and former Republican, Joy Hoffmeister, who is running now as a Democrat.

For this year, both U.S. Senate seats will be up for grabs.

There are 10 candidates that hope to challenge Sen. James Lankford.

A total of 16 candidates hope to take the place of Sen. Jim Inhofe, who retires in January.

Among them, former Attorney General and head of the EPA, Scott Pruitt.

The only democrat in the race is former U.S. Rep. Kendra Horn.

When it comes to state offices, former State Rep. Jason Dunnington hopes the issues stay local.

“What I hope we don't see, which we probably will, is a bunch of mail pieces that come talking about fighting against things that are at the federal level. When they really have nothing to do with the state legislature,” said former State Rep. Dunnington.

State Rep. Jon Echols says Oklahomans are looking at national politics and the 8.5% inflation, which he blames on failed federal policies.

“It's up to republicans in the House to show why we are doing better than the United States because we have good, strong fiscal policies. We're going to cut taxes two years in a row, one of the lowest unemployment rates out there and the highest savings account in history of the state of Oklahoma,” said Rep. Echols.

Primary elections will take place on June 28th.