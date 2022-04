Monday, April 18th 2022, 7:30 am

By: News 9

School Bus Crashes Into Vehicle In NW OKC

Crews responded to a school bus crash in northwest Oklahoma City Monday morning.

The incident took place near the intersection of Western and Britton.

An OKCPS school bus and another vehicle were involved.

At this time, no injuries are being reported.

No passengers were on the bus, according to crews on scene.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 9 as more information becomes available.