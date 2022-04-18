Links Mentioned On April 18, 2022

Monday, April 18th 2022, 3:18 am

Edmond Ice Rink Raising Fund To Help Ukrainians Trapped By The War

The Edmond Ice Rink in Mitch Park is raising funds to helps Ukrainians trapped by the war.

The family running the rink says they're gathering support because their mother is from Ukraine.

Currently, the rink is accepting GoFundMe and Body Armor donations to help families and volunteers.

Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon Seeking Volunteers

The Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon is still looking for volunteers to help out with the races.

Volunteers must be at least 13-years-old.

All volunteers will get a shirt and hat, plus a digital race bag.

OKC Zoo Nominated For Favorite U.S Zoo

You can vote the Oklahoma City Zoo as 'Favorite U.S. Zoo' by clicking here.