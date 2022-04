Sunday, April 17th 2022, 10:15 pm

By: News 9

OCPD: Man Taken To Hospital After Shooting In SW OKC

Officers said a man was taken to the hospital following a shooting in SW Oklahoma City Sunday night.

According to the Oklahoma City Police Department (OCPD), it happened near SW 56th and Santa Fe.

The OCPD said there is no motive at this time and no arrests have been made.

The condition of the victim has not been released.

This is a breaking news story, stay tuned for updates.