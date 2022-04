Sunday, April 17th 2022, 6:36 pm

Time Lapse Of Work On Myriad Gardens' Crystal Bridge

Construction began on the Myriad Gardens' crystal bridge one year ago Monday (April 18).

The video above shows a timelapse of the construction that is expected to last another six months.

The $9.7 million project will improve aging infrastructure and add more plants to the collection.

Expect the new crystal bridge to open in Fall 2022.