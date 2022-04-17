×
Weather Alerts: Click to See Watches and Warnings
Closings
MENU
LIVE
@4AM
LIVE
NOW
53°
Feels like 49°
News
Weather
Sports
Oklahoma's Own Originals
Video
Contests
Recipes
About Us
Seen On
Careers
Brand Focus
Signup
Login
News Home
Tulsa Race Massacre
Something Good
Oklahoma Media Center
AC Covers DC
Crime
Gathering Place
Educate Oklahoma
Coronavirus
Politics
Covering the Capitol
About Your Retirement
Special Coverage
Oklahoma Earthquakes
Events
Weather Home
Bob Mills Weather Center
NextGen Live Radar
National Radar
Watches & Warnings
PikePass SKYCAMS
Bob Mills SkyNews 9 HD
The Storm Chasers
David's Wild Weather Camp
Jed's Bus Stop Forecast
Lake Levels
Traffic
Weather App
Weather 101
David's Storm Map
Sports Home
PGA 2022
Team of the Week
OU
OSU
TU
ORU
Thunder
Ford Sports Blitz
Our State, Our Heisman
High School Football
Scores & Schedules
Athlete of the Week
Play of the Week
Spirit Stick
Home
Weather Vault
Tulsa Race Massacre: 100 Years Later
We Remember: 25 Years Later
The Storm Chasers
My Daughter's Murder
Oklahoma Together
Something Good
Trips On A Tankful
Ahead of the Storm
Holiday Adventures Week: 2020
State Fair Stories
First and Football
Summer Staycations
Special Reports
Red Dirt Diaries
Video Home
Video Requests
Contests Home
Text & Win
Recipes Home
About Us Home
Meet the News Team
Buying Guides
Products
Advertise with Us
Food for Kids
TV Schedule
NOW Cable Listings
News 9 Plus
Seen On
Links Mentioned
Women's History Month
Daily Pledge
Oklahoma Together
Job Listings
Brand Focus Home
Brand Focus
Job Listings
Brand Focus
Sunday Evening Forecast With Sawyer Wells
Join the conversation (
)
Sunday, April 17th 2022, 6:20 pm
By:
Sawyer Wells
Sunday Evening Forecast With Sawyer Wells
TULSA, Oklahoma -
Meteorologist Sawyer Wells with the Sunday evening forecast from the Bob Mills Weather Center.
More Like This
Sunday Evening Forecast With Sawyer Wells
Sawyer Wells
Meteorologist Sawyer Wells with the Sunday evening forecast from the Bob Mills Weather Center.
Sunday Evening Forecast With Sawyer Wells
Sawyer Wells
Meteorologist Sawyer Wells with the Sunday evening forecast from the Bob Mills Weather Center.
Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz: April 17
News On 6
Join News 9 Sports Director Dean Blevins and News On 6 Sports Director John Holcomb for the Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz.
Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz: April 17
News On 6
Join News 9 Sports Director Dean Blevins and News On 6 Sports Director John Holcomb for the Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz.
Former TU All-American Stacy Prammanasudh To Compete On WAPT Tour
News On 6
Dean Blevins and John Holcomb share the story of TU All-American Stacy Prammanasudh as she prepares to compete in the FCA women's championship in Broken Arrow.
Former TU All-American Stacy Prammanasudh To Compete On WAPT Tour
News On 6
Dean Blevins and John Holcomb share the story of TU All-American Stacy Prammanasudh as she prepares to compete in the FCA women's championship in Broken Arrow.
Viewer Question: Was Rattler Frustrated With The OU Program Or Riley?
News On 6
Dean Blevins and John Holcomb answer this week's Viewer Question.
Viewer Question: Was Rattler Frustrated With The OU Program Or Riley?
News On 6
Dean Blevins and John Holcomb answer this week's Viewer Question.
View More Stories
More Like This
Sunday Evening Forecast With Sawyer Wells
Sawyer Wells
Meteorologist Sawyer Wells with the Sunday evening forecast from the Bob Mills Weather Center.
Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz: April 17
News On 6
Join News 9 Sports Director Dean Blevins and News On 6 Sports Director John Holcomb for the Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz.
Former TU All-American Stacy Prammanasudh To Compete On WAPT Tour
News On 6
Dean Blevins and John Holcomb share the story of TU All-American Stacy Prammanasudh as she prepares to compete in the FCA women's championship in Broken Arrow.
Viewer Question: Was Rattler Frustrated With The OU Program Or Riley?
News On 6
Dean Blevins and John Holcomb answer this week's Viewer Question.
Thunder Exit Interview Recap
News On 6
Dean Blevins and John Holcomb are joined by Steve McGehee and recap the OKC Thunder's exit interview as the players and staff prepare for the offseason.
OSU Spring Football Game Preview
News On 6
Dean Blevins and John Holcomb preview the OSU Spring Football game coming up this weekend.
View More Stories
Top Headlines
Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz: April 17
News On 6
Join News 9 Sports Director Dean Blevins and News On 6 Sports Director John Holcomb for the Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz.
Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz: April 17
News On 6
Join News 9 Sports Director Dean Blevins and News On 6 Sports Director John Holcomb for the Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz.
Former TU All-American Stacy Prammanasudh To Compete On WAPT Tour
News On 6
Dean Blevins and John Holcomb share the story of TU All-American Stacy Prammanasudh as she prepares to compete in the FCA women's championship in Broken Arrow.
Former TU All-American Stacy Prammanasudh To Compete On WAPT Tour
News On 6
Dean Blevins and John Holcomb share the story of TU All-American Stacy Prammanasudh as she prepares to compete in the FCA women's championship in Broken Arrow.
Thunder Exit Interview Recap
News On 6
Dean Blevins and John Holcomb are joined by Steve McGehee and recap the OKC Thunder's exit interview as the players and staff prepare for the offseason.
Thunder Exit Interview Recap
News On 6
Dean Blevins and John Holcomb are joined by Steve McGehee and recap the OKC Thunder's exit interview as the players and staff prepare for the offseason.
OSU Spring Football Game Preview
News On 6
Dean Blevins and John Holcomb preview the OSU Spring Football game coming up this weekend.
OSU Spring Football Game Preview
News On 6
Dean Blevins and John Holcomb preview the OSU Spring Football game coming up this weekend.
View More Stories
Top Headlines
Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz: April 17
News On 6
Join News 9 Sports Director Dean Blevins and News On 6 Sports Director John Holcomb for the Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz.
Former TU All-American Stacy Prammanasudh To Compete On WAPT Tour
News On 6
Dean Blevins and John Holcomb share the story of TU All-American Stacy Prammanasudh as she prepares to compete in the FCA women's championship in Broken Arrow.
Thunder Exit Interview Recap
News On 6
Dean Blevins and John Holcomb are joined by Steve McGehee and recap the OKC Thunder's exit interview as the players and staff prepare for the offseason.
OSU Spring Football Game Preview
News On 6
Dean Blevins and John Holcomb preview the OSU Spring Football game coming up this weekend.
OU Spring Football Game Preview
News On 6
Dean Blevins and John Holcomb preview the OU Spring Football game coming up this weekend.
Family, Friends Gather To Remember Victim Of Deadly Standoff In Tulsa
Ashlyn Brothers
The family of a Tulsa mother who was murdered during a standoff a few days ago is mourning the loss of their loved one. The woman's family and friends held a balloon release in her memory near 63rd and MLK Sunday evening.
View More Stories