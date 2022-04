Sunday, April 17th 2022, 3:16 pm

By: News 9

The Edmond Ice Rink in Mitch Park is raising funds to help Ukrainians trapped by the war.

The family who runs the rink said they're gathering support because their mother is from Ukraine.

Right now, the rink is accepting GoFundMe and body armor donations to help families and volunteers.

