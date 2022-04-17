Oklahoma City Woman Hospitalized After Overnight House Fire

Saturday, April 16th 2022, 10:18 pm

A woman remains hospitalized following a Saturday morning house fire in northwest Oklahoma City.

"When the crews arrived, they did find heavy fire involvement on the front of the house in the front porch area," said Battalion Chief Chris Black, with the Oklahoma City Fire Department.

Firefighters quickly worked to knock down the flames, but they knew they had another problem on their hands. A car was parked outside the home and they suspected the homeowner might still be inside.

"Went to the back of the house and we found the lady and was able to pull her out within the first couple minutes of our arrival, she was unconscious," Black said.

She was rushed to a local hospital in critical condition.

Josh Harjo and his family live right next door and say the flames spread to his property, burning part of his house and his car.

He says luckily firefighters got there just in time as they saw their neighbor being carried out on a stretcher.

"We tried to see if she was making any movement or anything and she wasn't," said Harjo. "There were no burns, so we were hoping that she was able to get out and everything like that."

Firefighters also found several cats in the back of the home and were able to get several of them out, but sadly, two of them passed away.

"At this time, the fire does seem to be accidental in nature and possibly caused by an electrical short on the front porch area," said Black.

The woman inside the home has not been named by firefighters yet.