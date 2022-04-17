Ebenezer Baptist Church Hosts Health Check-Ups On Easter Weekend

Saturday, April 16th 2022, 7:44 pm

A local church in Northeast Oklahoma City hosted an Easter festival on Saturday. Aside from it being a fun event for children, there were several resources geared toward tackling health issues.

Kids scattered across the field at Ebenezer Baptist Church collecting as many Easter eggs that would fit in their baskets.

“For me, it was not about the 15,000 easter eggs. It was about knowing that these 15,000 easter eggs will bring children and children can't drive so that means their parents have to come,” Pastor Scobey said.

Pastor Scobey said it was his wife's idea to have a RISE festival an event geared towards improving self-excellence. Adam Alexander and David Conkerite helped with several booths focused on spreading awareness of what health resources are out there.

“When you're trying to treat a problem, cure a problem you have to go to where that problem is. You can't just tell them to come and see you, you have to come see them,” Alexander said.

Pastor Scobey said he knows his church is a place of trust for many people. Phyllis Wilson and her mother Claudette Bruner agree. Wilson drove her mom to her church to receive her COVID-19 vaccine.

“She felt comfortable in coming to my church to get the shot instead of going out to the doctor's office and going out in public and they gave her a shot in the car,” Wilson said.

Community Health Centers of Oklahoma administered the shot.

“She's 87 years old and she's never had the vaccine before or any shot. She does not like taking shots, so I had to convince her that this was very important for her and for the well-being of her and her grandkids and me as well,” Wilson said.

“Things were offered today for our community as a whole to our city as a whole this was a city-wide event,” Pastor Scobey said.