North Wind Will Keep Temperatures Cool Today, Slight Rebound For Easter

Saturday, April 16th 2022, 1:25 pm

By: News 9

Much of southeast Oklahoma dealt with overnight storms, but western and central Oklahoma were spared from its effects.

The best rain chances move southeast Saturday afternoon, but we may still see some patchy drizzle in central Oklahoma.

Afternoon highs will remain on the cool side with 50s for much of the state and a strong north wind. More drizzle is possible overnight and early Sunday.

By Easter afternoon, we anticipate an improvement with some sun breaking out and highs returning to the 60s in and around Oklahoma City.