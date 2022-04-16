Kelly Maxwell Helps Cowgirl Softball Collect Another Big 12 Win

Friday, April 15th 2022, 9:36 pm

By: OSU Athletics

Kelly Maxwell tossed 18 strikeouts, the most in seven innings in program history, to help the No. 6 Oklahoma State Softball team to a 6-0 victory over Kansas on Friday at Cowgirl Stadium.

With the win, OSU improved to 33-7 and 10-1 in the Big 12.

Maxwell (14-1) pitched her 11th complete game of the season. Her 18 strikeouts ties for fifth-most in a single game with Lauren Bay's 10-inning performance against Northwestern in 2003.

"The performance was so good," head coach Kenny Gajewski said. "Just so proud of her, it's just amazing to me what she continues to do and racks up strikeouts."

Heading into the weekend, Maxwell ranked first in the Big 12 in strikeouts.

OSU scored all its offense in the fifth inning, when a barrage of hits and three Kansas errors resulted in six runs.

The first run of the game came when Taylor Tuck bunted and reached on a throwing error, scoring Jules Callaham. Sydney Pennington singled on a hard line drive to the pitcher, scoring Hayley Busby.

Another error resulted in an OSU run and loaded the bases for Chyenne Factor, whose sacrifice fly to deep center field scored the fourth Cowgirl run. Katelynn Carwile singled on a hard ground ball through the right side, scoring two more.

The Cowgirls go for the sweep tomorrow at noon.

