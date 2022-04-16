Oklahoma City Police Investigating Homicide In SW OKC

Friday, April 15th 2022, 9:36 pm

Oklahoma City Police are in the early stages of a homicide investigation on the city's southwest side.

Neighbors said the gunfire rattled their neighborhood in the middle of the afternoon Friday.

Police said they responded to a shots fired call at SW 47th and Penn around noon. Investigators spent hours interviewing witnesses and figuring out how the altercation turned deadly.

“Southwest 47th is blocked off. That is Penn 47th Apartment Complex where this person was shot,” said Jim Gardner from above the scene Friday.

“It was two people involved in an altercation. It is unclear at this point what the altercation was about,” said Gary Knight with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

The suspect pulled out a gun in the parking lot.

“Fired multiple rounds sticking the other person at least twice. The victim was transported to an area hospital where sadly he succumbed to his wounds and passed away. He was pronounced dead there at the hospital,” he said.

Neighbors were shocked at what they say is a quiet, family friendly neighborhood.

“I wanted to know that I was safe. I stayed in my house a while and then after I while I came out to see what was going on. You could clearly hear the gunshots,” said Dario Ibarra who lives nearby.

“They closed the streets so I was like ‘no it’s something more serious’ and we didn’t really know the area because I thought there isn’t a lot of houses and it looks really peaceful. We never thought this would happen here,” said Anáis Robles, who also lives close.

She said her family just moved in, making her uneasy as cops continue searching for the suspect.

“We shouldn’t have to live in fear you know it’s a good neighborhood, there are good people around. They aren’t mean or anything,” she said.

“Anyone with information on this case call the homicide tip line,” said Knight.

This is still an ongoing investigation. Police have not released the name of the victim or given details about the suspect.



