Person Shot And Wounded Outside Home Of Rapper DaBaby In North Carolina

Friday, April 15th 2022, 4:15 pm

By: CBS News

A person was shot and wounded outside the North Carolina home of rapper DaBaby, authorities said Thursday, but it was unclear if he himself was involved or hurt.

DaBaby and at least one other person were at the home when the shooting happened Wednesday evening, Troutman Police Chief Josh Watson told The Associated Press. But he wouldn't say who was shot or who did the shooting, citing an ongoing investigation. He said the injuries of the unidentified wounded person were not life-threatening.

According to a 911 recording released to WJZY-TV, the caller told a dispatcher that a trespasser was shot.

"A guy trespassing on my property," the 911 caller said.

The operator asked what the caller did to the accused trespasser.

"I shot him in the leg," the caller said in the recording, adding later: "He was trespassing on my property, calling me by my name. I don't know what he's here for, what he's here to take, what here's here to do. He's neutralized until you guys get here."

A spokesperson for the rapper didn't immediately respond to an email request for comment on Thursday.

Troutman, located in Iredell County, is 35 miles north of Charlotte.

The shooting is the latest in a series of incidents involving DaBaby, whose real name is Jonathan Kirk. Last year, he was one of several people detained for questioning after a double shooting outside a popular steakhouse in Miami. He was released and not charged.

In 2019, he pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of carrying a concealed weapon after a fatal shooting at a Walmart in Huntersville, North Carolina, just south of Troutman. He was not charged in the shooting.

Last year, the Grammy-nominated rapper was arrested after he took a loaded gun into an upscale store on Rodeo Drive.

First published on April 15, 2022 / 9:20 AM

© 2022 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.