Friday, April 15th 2022, 4:37 pm

By: Nate Kotisso

Former Oklahoma Attorney General Scott Pruitt Files Paperwork For Open US Senate Seat

A former Oklahoma attorney general is throwing his hat into the ring for a soon-to-be open U.S. Senate seat.

According to paperwork filed with the Oklahoma State Election Board, Scott Pruitt will run as a Republican when Jim Inhofe's seat is up for a special election later this year.

Pruitt served as state attorney general from 2011 to 2017 before he was selected by President Donald Trump to lead the Environmental Protection Agency.

Last month, citing sources, CBS News reported that he was considering a run for the seat.

Related: Trump’s EPA Chief Scott Pruitt Weighing Senate Run In Oklahoma

Pruitt joins a Republican field that includes former State Speaker of the House T.W. Shannon, current U.S. representative Markwayne Mullin and Inhofe's soon-to-be former Chief of Staff Luke Holland.

Friday is the final day to file for candidacy in this race.