Friday, April 15th 2022, 11:39 am

By: News 9

Oklahoma City police said a missing Texas teenager is believed to be somewhere in the OKC metro.

Authorities said Natalie Cramer, 15, is considered a missing/endangered juvenile from North Richland Hills, Texas.

North Richland Hills is a suburb northeast of Fort Worth.

If you have any information on Cramer's whereabouts, police said call 911 immediately.

This is a developing story.