Stillwater Police Investigate Deadly Main Street Shooting

Friday, April 15th 2022

By: News 9

A shooting on Main Street in Stillwater turned deadly Thursday.

One person was killed and the suspect was taken into custody.

The crime scene stretched over two blocks near 12th and Main, a short distance from where police found Landon Aufleger shot to death in his car.

Officers tell us it began with a fight in a barbershop, which spilled out into the parking lot.

That's when they say Aufleger tried to drive away in a silver Hyundai, and the suspect opened fire.

The car stopped after hitting an empty car a couple blocks away.

Aufleger died at the scene, according to police.

They say the suspect is 25-year-old Darren Bacchus, who was taken into custody for questioning.

This gave peace of mind to nearby residents.

“I’m glad they got the guy and I just feel so sorry for the family involved,” a nearby resident said.

While the scene is now clear, it was active late into the night Thursday as police investigated the moments leading up to those shots being fired.

News 9 will continue to follow the latest details as they're released.