Friday, April 15th 2022, 3:54 am

By: News 9

Emergency Crews Respond To Early-Morning Fire In NW OKC

Emergency crews are responding to a commercial fire that broke out on the northwest side of the city on Friday morning.

Crews are on scene near North Lincoln Boulevard and East Memorial Road.

According to fire officials, there is an estimated $30,000 worth of damage to the building.

This is a developing story, stay with News 9 for the latest updates.