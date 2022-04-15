×
Watch Live: News 9 at Noon
×
Breaking News: OCPD: Missing Texas Teenager Believed To Be In Oklahoma City Metro
×
Weather Alerts: Click to See Watches and Warnings
Closings
MENU
LIVE
@4PM
LIVE
NOW
72°
Feels like 70°
News
Weather
Sports
Oklahoma's Own Originals
Video
Contests
Recipes
About Us
Seen On
Careers
Brand Focus
Signup
Login
News Home
Tulsa Race Massacre
Something Good
Oklahoma Media Center
AC Covers DC
Crime
Gathering Place
Educate Oklahoma
Coronavirus
Politics
Covering the Capitol
About Your Retirement
Special Coverage
Oklahoma Earthquakes
Events
Weather Home
Bob Mills Weather Center
NextGen Live Radar
National Radar
Watches & Warnings
PikePass SKYCAMS
Bob Mills SkyNews 9 HD
The Storm Chasers
David's Wild Weather Camp
Jed's Bus Stop Forecast
Lake Levels
Traffic
Weather App
Weather 101
David's Storm Map
Sports Home
PGA 2022
Team of the Week
OU
OSU
TU
ORU
Thunder
Ford Sports Blitz
Our State, Our Heisman
High School Football
Scores & Schedules
Athlete of the Week
Play of the Week
Spirit Stick
Home
Weather Vault
Tulsa Race Massacre: 100 Years Later
We Remember: 25 Years Later
The Storm Chasers
My Daughter's Murder
Oklahoma Together
Something Good
Trips On A Tankful
Ahead of the Storm
Holiday Adventures Week: 2020
State Fair Stories
First and Football
Summer Staycations
Special Reports
Red Dirt Diaries
Video Home
Video Requests
Contests Home
Text & Win
Recipes Home
About Us Home
Meet the News Team
Buying Guides
Products
Advertise with Us
Food for Kids
TV Schedule
NOW Cable Listings
News 9 Plus
Seen On
Links Mentioned
Women's History Month
Daily Pledge
Oklahoma Together
Job Listings
Brand Focus Home
Brand Focus
Job Listings
Brand Focus
Friday Forecast
Join the conversation (
)
Thursday, April 14th 2022, 9:06 pm
By:
David Payne
Friday Forecast
Chief Meteorologist David Payne has your forecast for April 15, 2022.
More Like This
Friday Forecast
David Payne
Chief Meteorologist David Payne has your forecast for April 15, 2022.
Friday Forecast
David Payne
Chief Meteorologist David Payne has your forecast for April 15, 2022.
Lacey's 9 a.m. Friday Forecast
Lacey Swope
Meteorologist Lacey Swope has your 9 a.m. Forecast for April 15, 2022.
Lacey's 9 a.m. Friday Forecast
Lacey Swope
Meteorologist Lacey Swope has your 9 a.m. Forecast for April 15, 2022.
Lacey's Friday Morning Forecast
Lacey Swope
Meteorologist Lacey Swope has your Friday Morning Forecast for April 15, 2022.
Lacey's Friday Morning Forecast
Lacey Swope
Meteorologist Lacey Swope has your Friday Morning Forecast for April 15, 2022.
Friday Morning Forecast With Jed Castles
Jed Castles
News 9 Meteorologist Jed Castles has a look at your Friday morning Oklahoma City weather forecast.
Friday Morning Forecast With Jed Castles
Jed Castles
News 9 Meteorologist Jed Castles has a look at your Friday morning Oklahoma City weather forecast.
View More Stories
More Like This
Friday Forecast
David Payne
Chief Meteorologist David Payne has your forecast for April 15, 2022.
Lacey's 9 a.m. Friday Forecast
Lacey Swope
Meteorologist Lacey Swope has your 9 a.m. Forecast for April 15, 2022.
Lacey's Friday Morning Forecast
Lacey Swope
Meteorologist Lacey Swope has your Friday Morning Forecast for April 15, 2022.
Friday Morning Forecast With Jed Castles
Jed Castles
News 9 Meteorologist Jed Castles has a look at your Friday morning Oklahoma City weather forecast.
Thursday Evening Forecast
David Payne
Chief Meteorologist David Payne has your evening forecast from the Bob Mills Weather Center.
Thursday Afternoon Forecast
Cassie Heiter
Meteorologist Cassie Heiter has your Afternoon Forecast for April 14, 2022.
View More Stories
Top Headlines
Twitter Adopts ‘Poison Pill’ Defense In Musk Takeover Bid
Associated Press
Twitter said Friday that its board of directors has unanimously adopted a “poison pill” defense in response to Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s proposal to buy the company and take it private.
Twitter Adopts ‘Poison Pill’ Defense In Musk Takeover Bid
Associated Press
Twitter said Friday that its board of directors has unanimously adopted a “poison pill” defense in response to Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s proposal to buy the company and take it private.
Police Searching For Missing Broken Arrow Teen
News On 6
According to BAPD, 16-year-old Timothy Josiah Martin left the family’s residence unexpectedly just after 7 a.m. on Friday.
Police Searching For Missing Broken Arrow Teen
News On 6
According to BAPD, 16-year-old Timothy Josiah Martin left the family’s residence unexpectedly just after 7 a.m. on Friday.
Watch: McKnight Center Executive Director Discusses Upcoming Shows, Programs
News On 6
As we emerge from the pandemic, more and more people are venturing out for shows and performances and the McKnight Center on the campus of Oklahoma State University is ready!
Watch: McKnight Center Executive Director Discusses Upcoming Shows, Programs
News On 6
As we emerge from the pandemic, more and more people are venturing out for shows and performances and the McKnight Center on the campus of Oklahoma State University is ready!
Watch: Professional Bull Riding Returns To Tulsa
News On 6
The bulls are back at the BOK Center! Professional Bull riders from all over the country are in Tulsa to kick off the PBR Unleash the beast event.
Watch: Professional Bull Riding Returns To Tulsa
News On 6
The bulls are back at the BOK Center! Professional Bull riders from all over the country are in Tulsa to kick off the PBR Unleash the beast event.
View More Stories
Top Headlines
Twitter Adopts ‘Poison Pill’ Defense In Musk Takeover Bid
Associated Press
Twitter said Friday that its board of directors has unanimously adopted a “poison pill” defense in response to Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s proposal to buy the company and take it private.
Police Searching For Missing Broken Arrow Teen
News On 6
According to BAPD, 16-year-old Timothy Josiah Martin left the family’s residence unexpectedly just after 7 a.m. on Friday.
Watch: McKnight Center Executive Director Discusses Upcoming Shows, Programs
News On 6
As we emerge from the pandemic, more and more people are venturing out for shows and performances and the McKnight Center on the campus of Oklahoma State University is ready!
Watch: Professional Bull Riding Returns To Tulsa
News On 6
The bulls are back at the BOK Center! Professional Bull riders from all over the country are in Tulsa to kick off the PBR Unleash the beast event.
Tulsa Non-Profit To Break Ground On New Community Center
Johnny Resendiz
A Tulsa non-profit will break ground on a new community center on Friday.
OTA Says Turnpike Expansion Plans Likely Won't Change
Caleb Califano
The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority is now saying that the plan for the turnpike expansion, while subject to change slightly, is not likely to change from the route study they currently have.
View More Stories