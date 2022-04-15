OU Softball Takes Down Texas In Austin

Thursday, April 14th 2022, 9:06 pm

By: Jake Meyer

The University of Oklahoma softball team continues to dominate with a 3-0 win against Texas Thursday night.

The Sooners bats weren't as active as usual, tallying only 3 hits in the game, but that was all they needed.

In the 1st, the Sooners were able to get Tiare Jennings on base thanks to an error, Grace Lyons brought her home with a single up the middle.

Jayda Coleman opened the top of the second with a solo shot to center field.

The scoring would slow until the 5th when Alyssa Brito ripped her 8th homer of the season, her second in two games.

Jordy Bahl dominated on the mound to earn her 16th win of the season. She totaled 15 strikeouts while allowing four hits.

The Longhorns never found home plate in the game.

The #1 ranked Sooners move to 37-0 on the season and 7-0 in Big 12 play. They take on Texas again Friday at 6 p.m.



