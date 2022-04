Thursday, April 14th 2022, 9:06 pm

By: News 9

Our Amazing Oklahomans are OHP Troopers Jerrad Real, Stanley Roedenbeck and Brice Earls.

They were recognized as the highway patrols Troopers of the Year.

Real drove a family to the hospital after a brutal icy wreck on the Turner Turnpike.

Roedenbeck and Earls helped rescue people trapped by floodwaters near the Arkansas state line.